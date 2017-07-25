Fix water disruptions: Radrodro

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:14PM SHADOW Minister for Infrastructure Aseri Radrodro has demanded that Government stop playing politics and fix basic infrastructure in terms of water supply to the thousands now affected around the country.

Mr Radrodro made the call in a statement after the greater Suva area today yet again faced water disruptions after a supposed burst main occurred at the Waila Treatment Plant.

He questioned government's commitment and ability to provide basic amenities for the people of this nation, its visitors and businesses saying government needs to get its act together and truly deliver as far as keeping up with its international commitments that it's so fond of brandishing, for example, the requirements of the Sustainable Development Goals 6 on providing clean water and sanitation.

He said the people of this nation who pay taxes to government should not accept rubbish excuse from government and demand for what is their right.