Fiji Time: 9:46 PM on Tuesday 25 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fix water disruptions: Radrodro

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Update: 5:14PM SHADOW Minister for Infrastructure Aseri Radrodro has demanded that Government stop playing politics and fix basic infrastructure in terms of water supply to the thousands now affected around the country.

Mr Radrodro made the call in a statement after the greater Suva area today yet again faced water disruptions after a supposed burst main occurred at the Waila Treatment Plant. 

He questioned government's commitment and ability to provide basic amenities for the people of this nation, its visitors and businesses saying government needs to get its act together and truly deliver as far as keeping up with its international commitments that it's so fond of brandishing, for example, the requirements of the Sustainable Development Goals 6 on providing clean water and sanitation.

He said the people of this nation who pay taxes to government should not accept rubbish excuse from government and demand for what is their right.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62750.6085
JPY 56.301853.3018
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43060.4186
NZD 0.68080.6478
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.50320.4862

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The killer caught
  2. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14
  3. PM: $170m to rebuild schools
  4. Husband cleared of rape
  5. 'The Providers'
  6. Mill emits thick soot
  7. Wardrobe preparations begin for Miss World contest
  8. Ministry identifies potential site for centre
  9. Expect more rain
  10. Low exam pass rates

Top Stories this Week

  1. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  2. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  3. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  5. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  6. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  9. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  10. 'They are Fijians now' Wednesday (19 Jul)