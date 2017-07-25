Fiji Time: 9:46 PM on Tuesday 25 July

Clean energy businesses share knowledge

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Update: 4:58PM PRIVATE sector organisations who are interested in the provision of clean energy technology will learn how best to access funding for their businesses at a knowledge sharing event to be held tomorrow.

Organised by the Department of Energy with the funding of the World Bank, the Sustainable Energy Financing Project (SEFP) Knowledge Sharing Workshop will be held tomorrow at the Novotel in Lami.

One of the highlights of the workshop is a presentation by the Director of Energy, Paula.R.Katirewa who will lay out government policies and legislation governing sustainable energy.

Mr Katirewa is also expected to lay out what the government's sustainable energy targets are and what initiatives they have set aside to achieve those targets.

There are also sessions with the World Bank's Kamleshwar Khelawan who will speak on the background and history of their financing program in sustainable energy initiatives.

Financincial instuitutions such as the ANZ Bank and the Fiji Development Bank are expected to discuss their various packages for businesses in the sustainable energy field.

Four sustainable energy business owners, Joseva Tuinamerau, Kamal Singh, Carl Probert and someone from Niu Industries will share their experience.








