Clean energy businesses share knowledge

Update: 4:58PM PRIVATE sector organisations who are interested in the provision of clean energy technology will learn how best to access funding for their businesses at a knowledge sharing event to be held tomorrow.
Organised
by the Department of Energy with the funding of the World Bank, the Sustainable
Energy Financing Project (SEFP) Knowledge Sharing Workshop will be held
tomorrow at the Novotel in Lami.
One of the
highlights of the workshop is a presentation by the Director of Energy,
Paula.R.Katirewa who will lay out government policies and legislation governing
sustainable energy.
Mr Katirewa
is also expected to lay out what the government's sustainable energy targets
are and what initiatives they have set aside to achieve those targets.
There are
also sessions with the World Bank's Kamleshwar Khelawan who will speak on the
background and history of their financing program in sustainable energy
initiatives.
Financincial
instuitutions such as the ANZ Bank and the Fiji Development Bank are expected
to discuss their various packages for businesses in the sustainable energy
field.
Four
sustainable energy business owners, Joseva Tuinamerau, Kamal Singh, Carl
Probert and someone from Niu Industries will share their experience.