Mana Island marathon team creates history

+ Enlarge this image The Mana island resort & Spa marathon winning team. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:40PM MAGICAL Mana island resort & Spa marathon team created history for the resort by taking out first place in the Mixed Marathon Team in the 2017 Island Chill Suva Marathon last Saturday.

Gerald Sharma, Apisalome Tuvou , Samisoni Wainiqolo and Lavinia Dickinson represented the resort and finished with the time of 3hrs 56mins and 24seconds as this the first time the resort has taken part in a Marathon race.

Resort Sports Ambassador Nau Dakuiliga was overwhelmed with the team's performance and credits it to the staff for a job well done.

"With our shift work, it was bit hard to train together as a team," Dakuiliga said.

"But I am very proud of the team members, for their commitment in training. Those early cold mornings and cold nights, after their eight hours shift work, they still attend training; it was all worth it at the end."