Mana Island marathon team creates history

Update: 4:40PM MAGICAL Mana island resort & Spa marathon team created history for the resort by taking out first place in the Mixed Marathon Team in the 2017 Island Chill Suva Marathon last Saturday.
Gerald Sharma, Apisalome
Tuvou , Samisoni Wainiqolo and Lavinia Dickinson represented the resort and
finished with the time of 3hrs 56mins and 24seconds as this the first time the
resort has taken part in a Marathon race.
Resort Sports Ambassador Nau
Dakuiliga was overwhelmed with the team's performance and credits it to the
staff for a job well done.
"With our shift work,
it was bit hard to train together as a team," Dakuiliga said.
"But I am very proud of the
team members, for their commitment in training. Those early cold mornings and
cold nights, after their eight hours shift work, they still attend training; it
was all worth it at the end."