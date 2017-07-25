Water disruption in Ba tonight

Update: 4:27PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers living in parts of Ba that water supply is will be disrupted from 5pm to 10pm this evening.
Parts of the town area
are the areas that will be affected.
The disruption in the
supply of water is due to the replacement works in front of Lottos Foreign
Exchange.
The authority has
kindly advised its customers residing in these areas to store and use water
wisely for their immediate needs during the period.
Supply is expected to be restored at 11pm tonight.