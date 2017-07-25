Water disruption in Ba tonight

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:27PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers living in parts of Ba that water supply is will be disrupted from 5pm to 10pm this evening.

Parts of the town area are the areas that will be affected.

The disruption in the supply of water is due to the replacement works in front of Lottos Foreign Exchange.

The authority has kindly advised its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 11pm tonight.