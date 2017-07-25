Alleged rape victim cross-examined

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:20PM A FEMALE corrections officer who was allegedly raped by two of her former colleagues told the court today that she would rather be known as the prison officer who got raped without her consent then the prison officer who had been willfully violated.

The 26-year-old made this statement during her cross examination by defence lawyer, Namrata Mishra as the trial continued before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva.

She was allegedly raped at the waiting shed at the Suva Remand Centre in Korovou in the early hours of July 18, 2015.

Two suspended corrections officers, Ratu Meli Vatureba and Nasoni Raburau are standing trial before Justice Perera for the alleged offences.

They are each charged with one count of rape.

The trial continues.