Fiji Time: 9:47 PM on Tuesday 25 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Alleged rape victim cross-examined

AQELA SUSU
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Update: 4:20PM A FEMALE corrections officer who was allegedly raped by two of her former colleagues told the court today that she would rather be known as the prison officer who got raped without her consent then the prison officer who had been willfully violated.

The 26-year-old made this statement during her cross examination by defence lawyer, Namrata Mishra as the trial continued before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva.

She was allegedly raped at the waiting shed at the Suva Remand Centre in Korovou in the early hours of July 18, 2015.

Two suspended corrections officers, Ratu Meli Vatureba and Nasoni Raburau are standing trial before Justice Perera for the alleged offences.

They are each charged with one count of rape.

The trial continues.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62750.6085
JPY 56.301853.3018
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43060.4186
NZD 0.68080.6478
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.50320.4862

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The killer caught
  2. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14
  3. PM: $170m to rebuild schools
  4. Husband cleared of rape
  5. 'The Providers'
  6. Mill emits thick soot
  7. Wardrobe preparations begin for Miss World contest
  8. Ministry identifies potential site for centre
  9. Expect more rain
  10. Low exam pass rates

Top Stories this Week

  1. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  2. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  3. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  5. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  6. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  9. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  10. 'They are Fijians now' Wednesday (19 Jul)