Alleged rape victim cross-examined

Update: 4:20PM A FEMALE corrections officer who was allegedly raped by two of her former colleagues told the court today that she would rather be known as the prison officer who got raped without her consent then the prison officer who had been willfully violated.
The
26-year-old made this statement during her cross examination by defence
lawyer, Namrata Mishra as the trial continued before Justice Vinsent Perera at
the High Court in Suva.
She was
allegedly raped at the waiting shed at the Suva Remand Centre in Korovou in the
early hours of July 18, 2015.
Two
suspended corrections officers, Ratu Meli Vatureba and Nasoni Raburau are standing trial before Justice
Perera for the alleged offences.
They are each
charged with one count of rape.
The trial continues.