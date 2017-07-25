Miss India Fiji pageant to return

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss India Fiji 2012, Sheryl Kumar. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:08PM AFTER a lapse of five years, an international pageant for Fijian women of Indian descent will return to Fiji.

The Miss Indian Fiji, last won in 2012 by Sheryl Kumar who was a student then and is an accountant now, will begin auditions this weekend.

Pageant director, Ranjit Raju who initially brought the pageant to Fiji in 2009 when it was won by local media company director Naziah Ali is once again behind the venture.

Ms Ali and her friend Aliya Jan took over the venture when it was last operated in 2012.

Mr Raju confirmed the pageant organisers would announce more details at a press launch to be held at the Indian High Commission at 11am on Thursday.

Meanwhile he said the first round of auditions will take place on Sunday July 30.

The Miss India Worldwide pageant began in 1990 and invites representatives from all over the world who have to have a certain percentage Indian parentage to qualify to participate.