Fiji Time: 9:47 PM on Tuesday 25 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cuvu College, next hurdle for Grammar

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Update: 3:59PM SUVA Grammar school under-18 rugby team will face a tough battle against Cuvu College in the Coke Cola Zero dean's quarter-final at the ANZ stadium this weekend.

Vice principal Koroi Matadigo said with the input of the reigning Skipper Cup champion Nadroga in to the preparation of Cuvu College, the western based school will come hard on them come Saturday.

"They have an academy grooming young boys to become future rugby players and for us we're underdogs," Matadigo said.

"We're glad that all our teams have qualified to the quarter-finals and it is long overdue to see a Grammarian team to qualify for the national competitions."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62750.6085
JPY 56.301853.3018
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43060.4186
NZD 0.68080.6478
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.50320.4862

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The killer caught
  2. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14
  3. PM: $170m to rebuild schools
  4. Husband cleared of rape
  5. 'The Providers'
  6. Mill emits thick soot
  7. Wardrobe preparations begin for Miss World contest
  8. Ministry identifies potential site for centre
  9. Expect more rain
  10. Low exam pass rates

Top Stories this Week

  1. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  2. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  3. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  5. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  6. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  9. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  10. 'They are Fijians now' Wednesday (19 Jul)