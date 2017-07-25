Cuvu College, next hurdle for Grammar

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:59PM SUVA Grammar school under-18 rugby team will face a tough battle against Cuvu College in the Coke Cola Zero dean's quarter-final at the ANZ stadium this weekend.

Vice principal Koroi Matadigo said with the input of the reigning Skipper Cup champion Nadroga in to the preparation of Cuvu College, the western based school will come hard on them come Saturday.

"They have an academy grooming young boys to become future rugby players and for us we're underdogs," Matadigo said.

"We're glad that all our teams have qualified to the quarter-finals and it is long overdue to see a Grammarian team to qualify for the national competitions."