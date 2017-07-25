Repair works cause water disruption in Nadi

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:19PM REPAIR works at Brewers Street in Martintar has caused temporary water supply disruptions to customers in Nadi until 5pm this afternoon.

The areas affected include Brewers Street, Martintar area, Zahoor road, Gray road, Mountain View road, Goundar road, Northern Press road, Kennedy road, Wailoaloa, Maqalevu road, Sikituru road, and Denarau road.

As a result, the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is urging customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Supply of water is expected to be restored at 6pm this evening..

WAF highly regrets the inconvenience caused to its customers and for further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 for Vodafone and Inkk users or email to