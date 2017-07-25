Wardrobe preparations begin for Miss World contest

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji 2017 Nanise Rainima wearing Hupfeld Hoerder's design during the Miss World Fiji competition this year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:48PM IF you would like to see your designs and line of clothing displayed on the world stage then you have got nothing to lose.

The Miss World Fiji 2017 organisers is inviting fashion designers and retail stores to not let go of this once in a life time opportunity and to send in their interests if they wish to dress Miss World Fiji 2017 Nanise Rainima.

Miss World Fiji Director Andhy Blake said this year; they would like to showcase the best of fashion from Fiji.

"The Miss World contest will begin in Singapore and ending in China so the opportunity to showcase local designer work and fashion retail would be advantageous as the contest will draw huge spotlights in both countries," Mr Blake said.

"We would like to invite interest from anyone that wishes to dress Miss World Fiji 2017, Nanise Rainima during the Miss World contest," he said.

"So if you would like to see your garments worn on the largest stage of fashion and beauty, send them in."

Mr Blake said he will then choose the outfits suitable for Miss World competition.

Those who are interested are to send their entries to missworldfiji@fbc.com.fj which are to be received by September 3, 2017.

Miss Rainima will be representing Fiji in October to the 67th Miss World competition in Singapore and China.