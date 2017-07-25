Double celebration for the Pacific Community

Update: 2:40PM THE Pacific Community (SPC) had a double celebration this week commemorating their 70th anniversary which coincided with the launch of a regional campaign that celebrates the legacy of Pacific women.
The campaign
highlighted the significant contribution of 70 women or groups of women towards
the social, economic, cultural and political development of SPC�s Pacific
Island country and territory members.
Speaking at
today�s launch, the Director-General of the Pacific Community Dr Colin
Tukuitonga said without the strength and resilience of our women, the Pacific
and our communities would be quite different today.
�We
increasingly hear about the Pacific women of our past who broke barriers and
inspired so many � women navigators of our Pacific Ocean, sportswomen, writers
and poets. They are all Pacific leaders. The 70 Inspiring Pacific women
initiative celebrates their legacy,� he said.
The campaign
will culminate with start of the 13th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women
and Meeting for Pacific Ministers for Women, which will
be hosted in Suva, Fiji in October this year.
Representatives
of the 26 countries and territories that govern SPC gathered in Noumea, New
Caledonia this week for the celebrations.