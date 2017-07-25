Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Tuesday 25 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Double celebration for the Pacific Community

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Update: 2:40PM THE Pacific Community (SPC) had a double celebration this week commemorating their 70th anniversary which coincided with the launch of a regional campaign that celebrates the legacy of Pacific women.

The campaign highlighted the significant contribution of 70 women or groups of women towards the social, economic, cultural and political development of SPC�s Pacific Island country and territory members.

Speaking at today�s launch, the Director-General of the Pacific Community Dr Colin Tukuitonga said without the strength and resilience of our women, the Pacific and our communities would be quite different today.

�We increasingly hear about the Pacific women of our past who broke barriers and inspired so many � women navigators of our Pacific Ocean, sportswomen, writers and poets. They are all Pacific leaders. The 70 Inspiring Pacific women initiative celebrates their legacy,� he said.

The campaign will culminate with start of the 13th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women and Meeting for Pacific Ministers for Women, which will be hosted in Suva, Fiji in October this year.

Representatives of the 26 countries and territories that govern SPC gathered in Noumea, New Caledonia this week for the celebrations.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62750.6085
JPY 56.301853.3018
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43060.4186
NZD 0.68080.6478
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.50320.4862

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14
  2. The killer caught
  3. PM: $170m to rebuild schools
  4. Husband cleared of rape
  5. 'The Providers'
  6. Mill emits thick soot
  7. Ministry identifies potential site for centre
  8. Burst mains affect supply
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. 'Plant two trees for every one cut'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  2. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  3. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  5. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  6. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  9. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  10. 'They are Fijians now' Wednesday (19 Jul)