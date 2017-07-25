Double celebration for the Pacific Community

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:40PM THE Pacific Community (SPC) had a double celebration this week commemorating their 70th anniversary which coincided with the launch of a regional campaign that celebrates the legacy of Pacific women.

The campaign highlighted the significant contribution of 70 women or groups of women towards the social, economic, cultural and political development of SPC�s Pacific Island country and territory members.

Speaking at today�s launch, the Director-General of the Pacific Community Dr Colin Tukuitonga said without the strength and resilience of our women, the Pacific and our communities would be quite different today.

�We increasingly hear about the Pacific women of our past who broke barriers and inspired so many � women navigators of our Pacific Ocean, sportswomen, writers and poets. They are all Pacific leaders. The 70 Inspiring Pacific women initiative celebrates their legacy,� he said.

The campaign will culminate with start of the 13th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women and Meeting for Pacific Ministers for Women, which will be hosted in Suva, Fiji in October this year.

Representatives of the 26 countries and territories that govern SPC gathered in Noumea, New Caledonia this week for the celebrations.