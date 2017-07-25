Fiji and China in closer relations on climate change

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:35PM AFTER Fiji underwent the coup and sanctions, a lot of driving force for the country has been dealing with the issue of climate change said University of Hawaii academic Terence Smith.

According to an interview with pacific media, Mr Smith said Fiji and China have sought closer relations after China took a more active leadership role after the United States withdrew from the Paris climate accord.

"China has shown that its serious about doing something about that and the fact it committed to the Paris Accord I think is very significant," he said.

"The attitude from the Trump administration has allowed China to be seen as a leader of the global movement in a way that it wouldn't have perhaps been the case if the US stayed with Paris."