+ Enlarge this image PM Voreqe Bainimarama opens the new Tataiya Memorial School in Rakiraki. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO.

Update: 1:29PM TWO schools in Rakiraki that were damaged in Tropical Cyclone Winston was reopened by Prime Minister and Acting Education Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today.

Dobuilevu Muslim Primary and Tataiya Memorial School have been outfitted with new cyclone resistant building blocks, after a reconstruction spending of about $500,000 in each school..

A third school, Naseyani Primary School, will also be opened this afternoon by the PM.