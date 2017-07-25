Researcher finds connection between Fijian culture and the environment

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Final year PhD research student from Griffith University in Australia, Apisalome Movono will be conducting a research seminar. Picture: SUPPLIED

UNDERSTANDING the complex and adaptive nature of Pacific Island communities is a growing yet relatively unexplored area in tourism development.

Final year PhD research student from Griffith University in Australia, Apisalome Movono conducted a research seminar last week on Fijian culture and the environment which looked at the ecological and social interconnectedness of tourism development.

Mr Movono, who is also an assistant lecturer at the School of Tourism and Hospitality Management at USP said his PhD research took an ethnographic approach to examine how tourism development led to complex and multi-scale changes within a particular indigenous Fijian village for over 40 years.

The study established that tourism development has brought a range of ecological shifts that have, over time, spurred far-reaching changes within the socio-cultural set up of the community.

