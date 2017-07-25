Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Tuesday 25 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Researcher finds connection between Fijian culture and the environment

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

UNDERSTANDING the complex and adaptive nature of Pacific Island communities is a growing yet relatively unexplored area in tourism development.

Final year PhD research student from Griffith University in Australia, Apisalome Movono conducted a research seminar last week on Fijian culture and the environment which looked at the ecological and social interconnectedness of tourism development.

Mr Movono, who is also an assistant lecturer at the School of Tourism and Hospitality Management at USP said his PhD research took an ethnographic approach to examine how tourism development  led to complex and multi-scale changes within a particular indigenous Fijian village for over 40 years.

The study established that tourism development has brought a range of ecological shifts that have, over time, spurred far-reaching changes within the socio-cultural set up of the community.

Read more about his thesis in The Fiji Times features section in the coming weeks.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62750.6085
JPY 56.301853.3018
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43060.4186
NZD 0.68080.6478
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.50320.4862

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14
  2. The killer caught
  3. PM: $170m to rebuild schools
  4. Husband cleared of rape
  5. 'The Providers'
  6. Mill emits thick soot
  7. Ministry identifies potential site for centre
  8. Burst mains affect supply
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. 'Plant two trees for every one cut'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  2. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  3. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  5. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  6. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  9. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  10. 'They are Fijians now' Wednesday (19 Jul)