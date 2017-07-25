Tourism a key sector for development in LCDs

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:56PM TOURISM can make a strong contribution to the economies of Least Developed Countries (LCD) where the sector is a major exporter.

These were the comments made by South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) chief executive officer Chris Cocker in line with the findings of a recently released report yesterday.

A report on, 'Tourism for Sustainable Development in Least Developed Countries' by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF)analysed 45 out of 48 Diagnostic Trade Integration Studies and recognized tourism as a key sector for development and trade-related technical assistance in LCDs.

'That in order for the Least Developed Countries to realize the potential tourism offers, there is an urgent need for donors and development partners to make tourism a priority in their funding commitments to the Pacific,' said Mr Cocker.

"The sector is recorded to have proven consistency in the past decade in being a strong performer generating economic growth, where other sectors like agriculture and manufacturing have performed much weaker."