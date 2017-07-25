Tourism a key sector for development in LCDs

Update: 12:56PM TOURISM can make a strong contribution to the economies of Least Developed Countries (LCD) where the sector is a major exporter.
These were the comments made by South Pacific
Tourism Organisation (SPTO) chief executive officer Chris Cocker in line with
the findings of a recently released report yesterday.
A report on, 'Tourism for Sustainable
Development in Least Developed Countries' by the United Nations World Tourism
Organization (UNWTO), the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Enhanced
Integrated Framework (EIF)analysed 45 out of 48 Diagnostic Trade
Integration Studies and recognized tourism as a key sector for development and
trade-related technical assistance in LCDs.
'That in order for the Least Developed
Countries to realize the potential tourism offers, there is an urgent need for
donors and development partners to make tourism a priority in their funding
commitments to the Pacific,' said Mr Cocker.
"The sector is recorded to have proven
consistency in the past decade in being a strong performer generating economic
growth, where other sectors like agriculture and manufacturing have performed
much weaker."