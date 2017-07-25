Israeli to aid in agriculture

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image An Israeli aid worker on Ovalau after TC Winston last year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:36PM GOVERNMENT will tomorrow sign an agreement with Israel to begin international cooperation between the two countries.

This particular Memorandum of Understanding which is to be signed tomorrow is between the Ministry of Agriculture and 'MASHAV', the Israeli Agency for International Development Cooperation.

According to a media alert from the Department of Information, the "intended MOU will focus on areas of cooperation between Fiji and Israel in various sectors including agriculture, water, food security and sustainability."

However, a team of three specialist doctors and a nurse also from MASHAV is already in the country to perform 'only the most complicated' surgery on 50 children.