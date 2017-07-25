Israeli to aid in agriculture

Update: 12:36PM GOVERNMENT will tomorrow sign an agreement with Israel to begin international cooperation between the two countries.
This
particular Memorandum of Understanding which is to be signed tomorrow is
between the Ministry of Agriculture and 'MASHAV', the Israeli Agency for
International Development Cooperation.
According
to a media alert from the Department of Information, the "intended MOU will
focus on areas of cooperation between Fiji and Israel in various sectors
including agriculture, water, food security and sustainability."
However, a
team of three specialist doctors and a nurse also from MASHAV is already in the
country to perform 'only the most complicated' surgery on 50 children.