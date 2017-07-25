Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Tuesday 25 July

Water disruption forces USP campuses to close

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Update: 12:18PM THE three central campuses of the University of the South Pacific have been shut down today because of unavailability of water.

In an urgent messaged posted on its social media platforms, the university said the Laucala, Statham, and the Marine Campus all are without water.

"The Fiji Water Authority advised water will not be restored for at least 8 hours," the statement said.

"Because of potential health issues I have decided to close all three campuses effective noon today, until further notice. I shall issue an update notice by 6:00pm this evening, and if necessary a further update by 6:00am tomorrow morning."

The university Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Richard K. Coll who authorised the message said staff should go home, and not return to work until notified to do so.








