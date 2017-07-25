Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Tuesday 25 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chinese police consultants here on attachment

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Update: 12:14PM IN an effort to strengthen police co-operation, two Chinese police consultants are here on an attachment with the Fiji Police Force.

Superintendent Shen Tao and Inspector Zhi Cun Zhang who have expertise in criminal investigations and international cooperation are from the Sichuan Province's Public Security Department.

In a statement, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro saidthe six month attachment is an outcome of a co-operation agreement formalized in April 2011 between Fiji and the People's Republic of China's Ministry of Public Security.

In welcoming the two, Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said the People's Republic of China continues to be an ally to Fiji.

"Fiji continues to benefit from this co-operation because we have a lot of visitors from China who are current and potential investors and there is a need for us to have a better understanding of their needs and this is an area we will need your help with."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62750.6085
JPY 56.301853.3018
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43060.4186
NZD 0.68080.6478
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.50320.4862

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14
  2. The killer caught
  3. PM: $170m to rebuild schools
  4. Husband cleared of rape
  5. 'The Providers'
  6. Mill emits thick soot
  7. Ministry identifies potential site for centre
  8. Burst mains affect supply
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. 'Plant two trees for every one cut'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  2. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  3. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  5. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  6. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  9. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  10. 'They are Fijians now' Wednesday (19 Jul)