Chinese police consultants here on attachment

Update: 12:14PM IN an effort to strengthen police co-operation, two Chinese police consultants are here on an attachment with the Fiji Police Force.

Superintendent Shen Tao and Inspector Zhi Cun Zhang who have expertise in criminal investigations and international cooperation are from the Sichuan Province's Public Security Department.

In a statement, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro saidthe six month attachment is an outcome of a co-operation agreement formalized in April 2011 between Fiji and the People's Republic of China's Ministry of Public Security.

In welcoming the two, Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said the People's Republic of China continues to be an ally to Fiji.

"Fiji continues to benefit from this co-operation because we have a lot of visitors from China who are current and potential investors and there is a need for us to have a better understanding of their needs and this is an area we will need your help with."