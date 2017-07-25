Final APTC cohort of students to graduate today

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:49AM MORE than 100 students will be graduating from the Australian-Pacific Technical College (APTC) after completing courses under the European Union (EU) funded 'Training Support to the Fijian Sugarcane Industry' project in Lautoka today.

This is the sixth and last cohort of students to graduate under projects implemented by APTC, and it would also complete the final phase of EU's Support to the Sugar Industry Program (SSIP).

The EU delegation for the Pacific, Deputy Head of Delegation Corrado Pampaloni and the Finance Manager, Executive Team - Habitat for Humanity Fiji Pranil Singh will be the guests for the event.

The graduation ceremony will begin at 2pm at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka.