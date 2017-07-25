Final APTC cohort of students to graduate today

Update: 11:49AM MORE than 100 students will be graduating from the Australian-Pacific Technical College (APTC) after completing courses under the European Union (EU) funded 'Training Support to the Fijian Sugarcane Industry' project in Lautoka today.
This is the sixth and last cohort of students to graduate under
projects implemented by APTC, and it would also complete the final phase of
EU's Support to the Sugar Industry Program (SSIP).
The EU delegation for the Pacific, Deputy Head of Delegation Corrado Pampaloni
and the Finance Manager, Executive Team - Habitat for Humanity Fiji Pranil
Singh will be the guests for the event.
The graduation ceremony will begin at 2pm at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel
in Lautoka.