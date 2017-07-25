Expect more rain

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:35AM RAINCOATS, umbrellas and warm clothes will come in handy for the next few days.

A weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 11am today forecasts rain in most towns and cities.

For Suva and Nausori there will be cloudy periods with some showers.

As for the forecast for Wednesday, the weatherman depicts fine weather apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers in Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba Labasa and Savusavu

Whereas there will be brief showers in Suva and Nausori.

For mariners, a southeast wind flow prevails over the Fiji group and the forecast to midday tomorrow for Fiji waters, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots.

Moderate seas and moderate to heavy southwest swells.