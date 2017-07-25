Expect more rain

Update: 11:35AM RAINCOATS, umbrellas and warm clothes will come in handy for the next few days.
A
weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at
11am today forecasts rain in most towns and cities.
For
Suva and Nausori there will be cloudy periods with some showers.
As for the forecast for
Wednesday, the weatherman depicts fine weather apart from isolated afternoon or
evening showers in Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba Labasa and Savusavu
Whereas there will be brief
showers in Suva and Nausori.
For mariners, a southeast wind
flow prevails over the Fiji group and the forecast to midday tomorrow for Fiji
waters, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots.
Moderate seas and moderate to
heavy southwest swells.