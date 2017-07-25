Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Tuesday 25 July

Low exam pass rates

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

SCHOOLS in the Serua Province are underperforming as shown in an analysis of last year's external results.

This was revealed by senior education officer (Suva) Vishnu Sharma to the Serua Provincial Council meeting last week.

Mr Sharma said in Year 12 external examinations last year, the achievements were as follows:

* Ratu Latianara High School 35 per cent pass rate;

* Lomary Secondary School 50 per cent pass rate;

* Vashist Muni College 49 per cent pass rate;

* Rampur College 64 per cent pass rate; and,

* Nuku Secondary School 6 per cent pass rate.

He told the council that apart from Rampur College, all the other schools needed to improve their results.

For Year 13 examinations:

* Ratu Latianara High School 70 per cent pass rate;

* Lomary Secondary School 62 per cent pass rate;

* Vashist Muni College 82 per cent pass rate;

* Rampur College 71 per cent pass rate; and

* Nuku Secondary School a 33 per cent pass rate.

"I would like to challenge all school heads of the various schools in the province. At this stage I would say the schools are underperforming," Mr Sharma said.

"Therefore I urge them to have measures in schools. We have directed all schools that they must implement measures so that we see the examination results improving."

Mr Sharma also confirmed that majority of the primary schools in the province failed to score a 100 per cent pass rate in the Fiji Intermediate Examination and the Fiji Eighth Year Examinations last year.








