For a better Pacific

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

THE book Navigating Troubled Waters: The Ecumenical Movement in the Pacific Islands since the 1980s was launched on Friday night in Suva.

The book, which addresses the growing concerns about the decline of ecumenical co-operation in the Pacific over the past several decades, was mandated by the Pacific Conference of Churches and the Pacific Theological College (PTC).

The research carried out in the book provided inspiration for renewal and expansion of ecumenical co-operation and solidarity among the churches of the Pacific.

The book was officially launched by PTC acting principal Aisake Casimira and Methodist Church of Fiji president Reverend Dr Tevita Banivanua.

Employing the talanoa qualitative research method, the books authors carried out extensive research in nine Pacific Islands interviewing more than 200 Pacific Islanders from across a broad spectrum of churches.

