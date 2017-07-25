The killer caught

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former police detective Dharmen Chandra. Picture: SUPPLIED

Police were working desperately to find the killer. The case was initially speculated to be one of a woman being gored to death by a cow. But the post-mortem examination revealed that she had several knife wounds, thus prompting police to rule her death as a case of murder. Last week, The Fiji Times took a look back at the murder of a woman in Nadi in 1995 and how the first phase of police investigations was held. The team of police detectives working on the case reportedly found problems in the early stages of the investigation as they were new to the area. However, as hours went by, people in the area started talking to them about whatever they knew that could lead to the arrest of the killer. Today, we take a look at how police narrowed down on the suspect, leading to his arrest and confession.

IT was a few days after the discovery of a woman's body in a sugarcane field in Nadi and police were yet to arrest her killer.

The team of police detectives had gathered some information during their investigations in the cane farming settlement, but they were yet to narrow down on their main suspect.

About midday on that particular day in September 1995, the police team went to attend the murder victim's funeral.

Dharmen Chandra, a former police detective now living in Modesto, California, US, was also part of the investigating team.

"There were a lot of people around. We kept a close watch on the people who had gathered for the funeral and tried listening to their conversation," he said.

"People stood in groups and talked about the homicide case and showed their concern about police investigations and that no one had been apprehended yet. It was four days since the murder."

Mr Chandra said the officers were standing behind two men who were talking about the murder case.

"One of them said 'hey police are making inquiries in our area day and night, what do you think is going to happen. The way things are going, it won't be long when they will arrest someone'.

"The other man said 'no, they will never know who killed her as these police officers are new to the area so they will not find out anything'.

"After the funeral, we returned to the Sabeto police bure and after a small briefing, we went back to the murder scene."

Mr Chandra said the scene was between the canefields, which was grazing land for cattle, and the victim's house was some distance away from there and not visible.

He said the only place from where the grazing land was visible was the road on an elevated area which ran beside a man's house ? the man who police officers heard talking at the funeral.

"We tried to figure things out, how could someone know that the deceased was going to graze her cattle in the grazing land.

"On that same night, we again went to do house to house inquiries.

"One of the men that I spoke to lived some distance away from the house next to the road on the elevated area from where the grazing land was visible.

"He told me that he was at home with another canecutter on the day of the murder when around 11:30am he saw the man living in the house on the elevated area walking on the road with a caneknife.

"They saw him walk past until their visibility was obscured by the sugarcane farm. That man was also harvesting sugarcane in the same gang.

"Reportedly, they both talked amongst themselves as to where that man was heading to at that time on such a hot day.

"But then they did not pay much attention and continued with the grog session."

Mr Chandra said the police officers then went to another house in the settlement and sat there for about two hours talking to residents.

He said while on their way to the Sabeto Police Station, the police officers stopped at the house beside the road on the elevated area.

They asked the woman there about her son's whereabouts and she told the officers that he had taken his wife and children to his in-laws house in Nadi after returning from the funeral, he said.

"We went back to the police bure and briefed our senior officers about the investigations and then dispersed at about 3am on Friday, only to meet there again at 9am.

"The then DCO Western, SP Selva Rajan Naicker told us during the briefing that the then DPC Western, SSP Govind Raju had given us time until the weekend to finalise the case or come Monday he will ask us to hand over the investigation to another team which was on standby in Lautoka.

"We were now being challenged, and if we didn't get the case finalised by the weekend, then we will just have to leave.

"Everything was going on in our minds. What will other officers think of us?

"We had worked hard and solved some of the most difficult cases and now if we were told to leave because we could not solve this murder, then it will be a shame on us.

"We investigators promised the DCO Western then that we will not let him down and that same afternoon we narrowed down our suspects list to two."

Mr Chandra said the police detectives interviewed one of them and released him that weekend.

During their briefing on Sunday of that weekend, the officers reportedly said to themselves ? "It's either today or never".

"We again promised our DCO Western then that no matter what, we will finalise the case before the end of the day.

"During the course of investigations, we eliminated the first suspect whom we had interviewed and we had only the other one left. We had done all our ground-work regarding the second suspect and it was time for us to get him in for interrogation.

"At around 1:30pm, we left for the second suspect's in-laws house in the Nadi area and arrested him and escorted him to Sabeto Police Station where I was directed by the DCO Western then to interview him under caution."

Mr Chandra said he started interviewing the suspect under caution at 4pm on that Sunday and ended recording the interview at about 3:30am the next day.

He said it was during the course of the interview the suspect confessed to killing the woman.

"I gave the record of interview to him to sign. He held the pen in his left hand and signed. In his interview, he had told me that his left hand was his dominant hand.

"That just matched with what the pathologist had told the police team during the first briefing that the killer could be left handed," said Mr Chandra.

* NEXT WEEK: Closing the case