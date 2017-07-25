Fiji Time: 2:52 PM on Tuesday 25 July

Medical firm hails bold decision

Avinesh Gopal
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

A MEDICAL company believes local authorities made a bold decision by organising free screenings for people living with disabilities in the country.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji is bringing specialists from India to conduct the free screenings at five locations.

It has partnered with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation to screen people for physical disabilities and blindness, with the aim to make them able. The company's director, Professor Manu Munibhargav, said people with other problems were also welcome to get checked by the Indian doctors.

Prof Munibhargav has urged people with disabilities and orthopedic deformities to take advantage of the free screenings, which start in Labasa on Thursday.








