Islanders unwilling to move

MAJORITY of Pacific Island people do not wish to relocate despite their vulnerability to climate change, says Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) director-general Kosi Latu.

Mr Latu said this during the African Caribbean Pacific (ACP) and EU joint parliamentary session at Port Vila in Vanuatu last week.

"Pacific people have strong cultural and spiritual affiliation to their land as they do with the surrounding oceans," he said.

"They would rather die in their homeland than move."

Mr Latu said Pacific Island countries should be supported to undertake massive and serious adaptation measures.

"We have recently seen a lot of infrastructural projects in the region such as sea walls.

"These are aimed at providing an immediate and urgent adaptation approach.

"This is understandable especially for low-lying atolls that face existential threats from king tide waves and severe weather events."

Mr Latu said the EU had also supported the Pacific through projects such as the Global Climate Change Alliance, European Development Fund and the Intra-ACP initiatives.