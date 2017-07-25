$600 power bill shock

/ Front page / News

A LAUTOKA resident was left shocked and disappointed with her latest electricity bill which showed her charges to be more than $600.

Chayya Singh of Natabua Koro had been charged an average of $45 each month for her monthly usage in a house formerly owned by her uncle.

She said the $658.36 electricity bill she received this month left her and her elderly mother shocked.

"We didn't expect it to be so much especially when we are always keeping track of our bills from the time we moved in, in January," she said.

"All of the statements that we got we would usually be charged about $48 or $50. It was never above that.

"But this was the first time we got such a high bill."

Ms Singh, who is unemployed and cares for her disabled mother, was even more disappointed when she examined each bill.

"With every statement, the charge I saw was estimated which means that the meter reader could not enter our home, but that's a lie.

"I am not working and I remember clearly each time the meter reader came to our home.

"I opened the gate for them to come in and do their work."

Ms Singh said she had taken her complaint to the Fiji Electricity Authority.

"It's really disappointing that I have to be given the run around with this.

"When I was going to them to complain about this, they told me to call their customer care office in Suva."

The pair refused to pay the large charge they allegedly incurred.

This newspaper sent copies of Ms Singh's statements to the FEA.

FEA responded saying they were aware of Ms Singh's case and the issue had been resolved.