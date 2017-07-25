Fiji Time: 2:52 PM on Tuesday 25 July

Prioritise children, says Qiliho

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

PRIORITISE your children over other commitments, spend quality time with them and monitor what they accessing on the internet.

This was the message from Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho to parents and guardians during the Natabua High School cadet passing-out parade last week.

"Our children need our support and it is imperative that we don't allow them to seek counselling from any other source," he said.

"We also need to walk the talk and ensure that what we are preaching to them is reflected in everything we do.

"I would like to pose the following questions and hope you will be able to use them as a reflection on your parenting role in today's society.

"Do you allocate time to sit down with your children every day to discuss how the day went or does technology and other social commitments dictate the amount of time spent with your children?"

Brig-Gen Qiliho said if parents and guardians were too busy to spend time with their children, issues could arise.

"These are questions we need to ask ourselves because we are living in a society where children are being raised by technology and social media.

"I'm not saying technology and social media is bad, but we need to be aware of what we are accessing and whether or not it is beneficial to their lives.

"Let's go back to what is important and prioritise our children in everything we do."








