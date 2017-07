/ Front page / News

AN unemployed man charged for unlawfully importing 110.6 grams of methamphetamine was yesterday remanded in custody because he also held a permanent residency in the US.

Navnit Sahai Nand is charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

He appeared before Magistrate Deepika Prakash at the Suva Magistrates Court.

"For more on this story, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."