Officer recalls ordeal

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

A FEMALE corrections officer who was allegedly raped by two of her former male colleagues told the High Court in Suva yesterday that she did not shout for help during the time of the alleged incident because she was drunk and tired.

The 26-year-old was allegedly raped at the visiting shed of the Suva Remand Centre in Korovou in the early hours of July 18, 2015.

Two suspended corrections officers, Ratu Meli Vatureba and Nasoni Raburau are standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera for the alleged offences.

They are each charged with one count of rape.

