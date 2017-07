/ Front page / News

A TAXIdriver who allegedly tried to kill his former wife and her partner outside a supermarket last year has denied he intentionally committed the offences.

Rakesh Narayan, who is charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of act with intent to cause grievous harm, informed the court yesterday that he committed the alleged act in self defence.

