Audit flags $26m grants

/ Front page / News

TWO statutory authorities failed to provide audited financial statements for the operating grants it received from the Ministry of Industry and Trade amounting to more than $26 million, the 2016 Auditor-General's Report revealed.

According to the report, the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) could not substantiate whether grants allocated to Tourism Fiji and the Textile Clothing and Footwear Council were used for the authorised purpose.

"For more on this story, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."