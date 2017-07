/ Front page / News

THE Australian Government has earmarked $1.2 billion to support private sector development across the Pacific.

This was revealed by Australian High Commission Regional, Political and Economic Development Counsellor Matthew Lapworth at the opening of the Pacific Islands Private Sector Organisation (PIPSO) Regional Capacity Building Training Sessions for members in Nadi yesterday.

