/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Hidden Paradise Vodafone Carnival 2017 contestants, from left, Ofaine Maiyaroi, Lusiana Mulo, Evelyn Simpson, Kirisitiana Uluwai and Losalini Baikeirewa. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE stage is set for the Hidden Paradise Vodafone Carnival 2017 as it officially kicks off at Narain Park in Nakama this evening.

Organising committee media liaison officer Pettine Simpson said the carnival would be bigger and better this year, adding that the committee was better organised this year compared with past years.

"For more on preparations on the festival, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."