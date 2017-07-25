Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Tuesday 25 July

No change to poll rules

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

THE Electoral Commission says it will go ahead with preparations for the 2018 General Election without making changes to the rules governing the way the polls will be handled.

"The Electoral Commission has already clearly stated its considered views on all the 2014 reports, including the proposals by the five political parties to the Parliamentary Standing Committee," said Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra in an email sent by Mohammed Saneem, the commission secretary.

