Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Tuesday 25 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

BEACHCOMBER received this from a contributor in the North.

A Cakaudrove chief was doing his rounds visiting his province, he said.

While having a talanoa session in a village with grog after some leisure time with his people, there was apparently a big commotion and everyone exchanged whispers and great laughter.

It seems during one of the 'taki', the man serving the kava was offering the bowl to the chief with one hand, when suddenly the matanivanua (chief's spokesperson) remarked; "ligai rua!" (use both hands).

The man offering the bowl of grog exclaimed "not heavy!"








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62750.6085
JPY 56.301853.3018
GBP 0.38330.3753
EUR 0.43060.4186
NZD 0.68080.6478
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.50320.4862

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14
  2. The killer caught
  3. PM: $170m to rebuild schools
  4. Husband cleared of rape
  5. 'The Providers'
  6. Mill emits thick soot
  7. Ministry identifies potential site for centre
  8. Burst mains affect supply
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. 'Plant two trees for every one cut'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  2. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  3. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  4. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  5. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  6. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  7. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  8. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)
  9. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  10. 'They are Fijians now' Wednesday (19 Jul)