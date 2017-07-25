FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER received this from a contributor in the North.

A Cakaudrove chief was doing his rounds visiting his province, he said.

While having a talanoa session in a village with grog after some leisure time with his people, there was apparently a big commotion and everyone exchanged whispers and great laughter.

It seems during one of the 'taki', the man serving the kava was offering the bowl to the chief with one hand, when suddenly the matanivanua (chief's spokesperson) remarked; "ligai rua!" (use both hands).

The man offering the bowl of grog exclaimed "not heavy!"