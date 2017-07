/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama with students and school chaplin Rev Ratu Kiniviliame Loanakadavu after the opening of their new classroom block at Naiyala High School in Wainibuka yesterday.Picture: ATU RASEA

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji's financial strategy in borrowing funds to help rebuild schools, homes and infrastructure destroyed during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston is worthwhile.

Mr Bainimarama made the comments while opening a new classroom block at Naiyala High School in Wainibuka, Tailevu, yesterday.

