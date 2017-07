/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image University of the South Pacific students and Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar after the launch of Health Week at the USP Laucala Campus yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

FORTY-EIGHT per cent of Fijian students who were surveyed in schools last year had sexual intercourse before the age of 14.

The Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, highlighted this yesterday referring to the figures of the 2016 Global School Health Survey (GSHS) in Fiji.

