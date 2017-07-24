Fiji Time: 1:07 AM on Tuesday 25 July

Diver dies while working underwater

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Monday, July 24, 2017

Update: 7:56PM A 43-YEAR-OLD diver allegedly drowned while repairing a submarine pipeline in Vuda near Lautoka yesterday, July 23.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Lewai Waqa, a diver for Triton Marine and a resident of Lami, allegedly drowned while doing work on a underwater pipeline.

"He was about 600m from the shore with two other workers when the incident allegedly happened," she said.

"The victim was discovered lying motionless about 10 meters away from the work site," she said.

"Attempts made to revive him with negative result, he was conveyed to Lautoka Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

"His body will be kept at the Lautoka Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination."








