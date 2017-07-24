FEO recruitment drive to run for a month

Update: 7:46PM THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) will be running the 2018 General Election ? Election Officials Recruitment Drive in various recruitment centres for a whole month.
This was
after the FEO received an impressive amount of interest from the public with
regards to the recruitment drive.
"The Recruitment Drive for Election
Officials will run for a whole month and therefore there is no reason for
anyone to rush in all at once," Fijian Elections Office Stakeholder Awareness
Coordinator Edwin Nand said.
"To facilitate a smooth operation on
the first day, we have developed a registration system for time slots on the
first day to allow anyone who is interested, to book a timeslot and come in and
attend the recruitment session on July 28, 2017," Mr Nand said.
The FEO
would like to clarify that the 28th is the only day in July on which this
recruitment will take place, the rest of the drive will be from the 1st of
August until the times as stated in the advertisements.
Please go to
registration.feo.org.fj and book a time slot as per your convenience to come in
and apply on July 28 in Suva.
The FEO will only be issuing
700 bookings for this day and therefore anyone who is unable to get an
appointment can come in and apply at a later date.
Appointments and bookings after
July 28 will not be required.
This also allows Fijians time
to get their details in order and ensure they have their FNPF Card number,
their Joint ID Card, their bank details and their VoterCard.