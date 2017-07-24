FEO recruitment drive to run for a month

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:46PM THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) will be running the 2018 General Election ? Election Officials Recruitment Drive in various recruitment centres for a whole month.

This was after the FEO received an impressive amount of interest from the public with regards to the recruitment drive.

"The Recruitment Drive for Election Officials will run for a whole month and therefore there is no reason for anyone to rush in all at once," Fijian Elections Office Stakeholder Awareness Coordinator Edwin Nand said.

"To facilitate a smooth operation on the first day, we have developed a registration system for time slots on the first day to allow anyone who is interested, to book a timeslot and come in and attend the recruitment session on July 28, 2017," Mr Nand said.

The FEO would like to clarify that the 28th is the only day in July on which this recruitment will take place, the rest of the drive will be from the 1st of August until the times as stated in the advertisements.

Please go to registration.feo.org.fj and book a time slot as per your convenience to come in and apply on July 28 in Suva.

The FEO will only be issuing 700 bookings for this day and therefore anyone who is unable to get an appointment can come in and apply at a later date.

Appointments and bookings after July 28 will not be required.

This also allows Fijians time to get their details in order and ensure they have their FNPF Card number, their Joint ID Card, their bank details and their VoterCard.