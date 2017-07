/ Front page / News

Update: 6:21PM THE public advisory notice for the water disruption has been extended until 6am tomorrow morning, July 25.

The interruption in supply is a result of a burst main from the Waila Treatment Plant to the Wainibuku Reservoir.

The Water Authority of Fiji has confirmed that all restoration works will be fully completed and water flow is expected to be normalized tomorrow.

The Authority deeply apologises for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause.