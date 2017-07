/ Front page / News

Update: 6:12PM THE 2017 Inkk Mobile Battle of the Giants champion, Rewa will play two matches in the Vodafone Premier League matches this weekend.

The side will play Dreketi on Saturday at 3.30pm at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The Marika Rodu-coached will play in the feature match of the round against Labasa on Sunday.

Match kicks off at 3.30pm.