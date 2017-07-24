Police introduce Safety Net concept

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WD Head of Crime Stoppers Sgt Meciusela Bilo with students of Bureiwai District School during the Western Division Community Policing outreach program. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:34PM IN a bid create curb down on sexual offences, the Western Division Community Policing team visited students in the interior of Rakiraki to introduce the Safety Net concept.

Police encouraged students to have a network of friends who they can confide in during times of trouble.

Western Divisional Manager for Community Policing (DMCP/W) Superintendent of Police (SP) Petero Tuinirarama said they started their visit last week in the Ra Province and aim to cover all schools in the Division.

"We would like to reach out first to the schools which are not easy to get to and work our way to the more accessible schools because we want all students to be aware of their rights because it is sad that our very children are becoming victims," said SP Petero.

Students were also encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or Emergency Line on 917 if they need any sort of assistance or advice from the Fiji Police Force.