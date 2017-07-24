Meth accused remanded

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:31PM AN UNEMPLOYED man charged for unlawfully importing 110.6grams of illicit drug, methamphetamine was produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Navnit Nand is charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Mr Nand appeared before Magistrate Deepika Prakash.

He is alleged to have gone to pick up a package from the Carpenters Shipping Freight Office at Nadi Airport when he was caught by a police K9.

He has been remanded in custody.

Mr Nand will reappear in court on Wednesday.