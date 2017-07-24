Alleged rape victim did not consent

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:15PM A FEMALE corrections officer who is alleged to have been raped by two of her male colleagues informed the court today that the alleged act was not consensual.

The 26-year-old was the first to take the stand as the trial began before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva this morning.

Ratu Meli Vatureba and Nasoni Raburau are each charged with one count of rape.

It is alleged the accused persons raped the complainant on the early hours of September 18, 2015 within the Suva Remand Centre premises.

In her evidence, the complainant said prior to the time of the alleged offence she had blacked out following a drinking session with Mr Vatureba and others.

She said she only felt conscious when she felt the accused on top of her before she blacked out again.

This, she said was why she did not tell anyone about the alleged incident.

The trial continues before Justice Perera tomorrow.