Hidden Paradise festival kick starts tomorrow

Update: 4:56PM MEMBERS of the public in Savusavu are invited to experience and be part of the grand opening of the Hidden Paradise Vodafone Carnival 2017 at Narains Park in Nakama Savusavu tomorrow.

Organising committee's media liaison officer Pettine Simpson said the carnival would be bigger and better this year adding they had a list of events lined up for the next five days.

Ms Simpson said tomorrow's events would begin at 8.30pm as the official opening and the lighting of the carnival cauldron would take place.

She said this would be followed by the introduction of the pageant queens.