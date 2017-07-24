Fiji Time: 6:37 PM on Monday 24 July

Ministry reaffirms stand on corporal punishment

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, July 24, 2017

Update: 4:49PM THE Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation's stand on the issue of corporal punishment remains clear as it does not condone it.

Department of Social Welfare director Rupeni Fatiaki said the ministry believed that positive discipline is the approach needed to be taken to the communities where every parent can be taught how to raise their children in a positive environment. 

"There is a difference between punishment and discipline, children are often punished for their wrong doing, and this most of the times were carried out of frustration," he said.

"Positive discipline seeks to correct the adverse behavior whereby children also learn why such behavior is not encouraged and a rewarded for their good behavior."








