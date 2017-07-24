Fiji Time: 6:37 PM on Monday 24 July

USP part of Govt roadshow

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, July 24, 2017

Update: 4:35PM THE University of the South Pacific (USP) offers flexible programs to cater for the academic needs of rural students.

USP Labasa Campus Director Dr Samuela Bogitini made this comment during the Government roadshow held at Natadra District School grounds in Saqani, Cakaudrove from Saturday until yesterday.

The two-day roadshow was an initiative of the Fijian Government as a platform to share information to rural dwellers on how they can better access Government services like financial information, medical, housing, agricultural, education, environmental, citizen's education, law and social welfare.

Dr Bogitini said this would allow them to pursue their desired higher qualifications and study needs while at the same time enjoying the comfort of studying from their homes and with their families.

"With the various learning modes, and flexibility of study for the University's current, prospective, and resuming students, it makes USP an ideal and unique higher learning provider for our nation and allows students to have more access to a quality, and remarkable University study experience with its reputable and marketable qualifications," he said.

 








