USP part of Govt roadshow

Update: 4:35PM THE University of the South Pacific (USP) offers flexible programs to cater for the academic needs of rural students.
USP
Labasa Campus Director Dr Samuela Bogitini made this comment during the
Government roadshow held at Natadra District School grounds in Saqani,
Cakaudrove from Saturday until yesterday.
The
two-day roadshow was an initiative of the Fijian Government as a platform to
share information to rural dwellers on how they can better access Government
services like financial information, medical, housing, agricultural, education,
environmental, citizen's education, law and social welfare.
Dr
Bogitini said this would allow them to pursue their desired higher
qualifications and study needs while at the same time enjoying the comfort of
studying from their homes and with their families.
"With
the various learning modes, and flexibility of study for the University's
current, prospective, and resuming students, it makes USP an ideal and unique
higher learning provider for our nation and allows students to have more
access to a quality, and remarkable University study experience with its
reputable and marketable qualifications," he said.