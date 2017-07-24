Fiji Time: 6:37 PM on Monday 24 July

Trial begins for Corrections officers

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 24, 2017

Update: 4:17PM THE trial of two suspended Fiji Corrections Service officers charged for raping a fellow female officer began in the High Court in Suva this morning.

Ratu Meli Vatureba and Nasoni Raburau, who are each charged with one count of rape are standing trial before Justice Vincent Perera.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the offence after the charges were read to them in court.

It is alleged the accused persons raped the 26-year-old victim who was the first prosecution witness today on September 17, 2015.

The trial continues.








