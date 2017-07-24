Health week begins at USP

Update: 3:50PM STUDENTS of the University of the South Pacific gathered in numbers at the Laucala Campus to celebrate the commencement of the school's health week this morning.
While
opening the program, Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy
Akbar encouraged students to live a healthy lifestyle to ensure they are free
from Non-Communicable Diseases.
Meanwhile
third-year Law student at USP Rachel Simmons said the program was very
important as it provided students with the opportunity to check their sugar
level and blood pressure and they were been reminded of the importance of
eating the right food and exercising regularly.
"While talking to the health officers, they reminded us that it was essential
to change our mindset in being more wellness based," she said.
"By eating
the right type of food and exercising regularly, we are not only practicing the
right habit for ourselves but it in a way we would also be teaching our family
members on the steps to take to live a healthy and longer life."
Programs
offered include medical clinics for NCDs, food nutrition and dietary advice,
mental health awareness, oral health awareness and checks, free fitness
sessions and cooking demonstrations.
The
program would run until Thursday this week.