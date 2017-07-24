Health week begins at USP

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:50PM STUDENTS of the University of the South Pacific gathered in numbers at the Laucala Campus to celebrate the commencement of the school's health week this morning.

While opening the program, Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar encouraged students to live a healthy lifestyle to ensure they are free from Non-Communicable Diseases.

Meanwhile third-year Law student at USP Rachel Simmons said the program was very important as it provided students with the opportunity to check their sugar level and blood pressure and they were been reminded of the importance of eating the right food and exercising regularly.

"While talking to the health officers, they reminded us that it was essential to change our mindset in being more wellness based," she said.

"By eating the right type of food and exercising regularly, we are not only practicing the right habit for ourselves but it in a way we would also be teaching our family members on the steps to take to live a healthy and longer life."

Programs offered include medical clinics for NCDs, food nutrition and dietary advice, mental health awareness, oral health awareness and checks, free fitness sessions and cooking demonstrations.

The program would run until Thursday this week.