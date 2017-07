/ Front page / News

Update: 3:47PM THE Vodafone Fiji football under-19 women's team defeated New Caledonia 2-1 in the OFC U19 Championship in New Zealand this afternoon.

Fiji led 2-0 at half time.

The Saroj Kumar-coached side scored both their goals through utility Luisa Tamanitoakula in the 35th and 38th minute.

Fiji finished second in the championship.