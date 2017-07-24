Escapee arrested

Update: 2:47PM AN escapee who has been on the run for at least one month has been arrested by the police.
Police
spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Sakiusa Basa was arrested after they received a
tip off.
"Upon
information received a team of officers arrested Basa in Tukavesi on Saturday
night," Ms Naisoro said.
"Basa
had been on the run since a raid was conducted at his farm on June 14 at
Yalalevu, Buca, Tukavesi," she said.
Ms
Naisoro said more than 1000 marijuana plants were uprooted during the raid.
She
said the 37-year-old is being questioned at the Tukavesi Police Station.