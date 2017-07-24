Escapee arrested

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sakiusa Basa was arrested last Saturday. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 2:47PM AN escapee who has been on the run for at least one month has been arrested by the police.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Sakiusa Basa was arrested after they received a tip off.

"Upon information received a team of officers arrested Basa in Tukavesi on Saturday night," Ms Naisoro said.

"Basa had been on the run since a raid was conducted at his farm on June 14 at Yalalevu, Buca, Tukavesi," she said.

Ms Naisoro said more than 1000 marijuana plants were uprooted during the raid.

She said the 37-year-old is being questioned at the Tukavesi Police Station.